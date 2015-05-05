Pictures shining in ultraviolet lamps' light- PHOTOS

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Neon paintings are new direction of the art that it is based on the fact that the neon colors are shining in the light of an ultraviolet lamp. It creates the illusion of brightness and 3D effect.

Neon colors are completely harmless to the human body. The paints are prepared from the Red Sea coral pigments (substance giving color to the animal and plant tissues). It has no color or smell and does not cause any allergic reactions or have negative impact on the human body. Mystery shows itself in everything, because the pictures cannot be seen in the light, it emits ultraviolet light in the darkness. This is the kind of extraordinary art.

Recently, there is great interest in the art of neon painting.

Report presents photos of a well-known sculptor, the son of People's Artist Kamal Alakbarov, Farid Alakbarov. Farid is the only artist who is working with neon colors in the East.