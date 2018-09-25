 Top
    Photoreport from 3rd International Defense Exhibition ADEX-2018

    Exhibition to end on September 27

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX-2018" is underway in Baku.

    Notably, 224 companies from 29 countries are participating in the exhibition held at the Baku Expo Center. The exhibition attended by Azerbaijan, Belarus, France, Israel, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine showcases more than 270 products at the pavilion of the Ministry of Defense Industry. The exhibition is initiated by the Ministry of Defense Industry and supported by the Defense Ministry. The organizer of the exhibition is Caspian Event Organizers (CEO).

