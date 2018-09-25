Photoreport from 3rd International Defense Exhibition ADEX-2018

© Report/Elchin Murad

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX-2018" is underway in Baku.

We present a photo report prepared by Report’s collaborator.

Notably, 224 companies from 29 countries are participating in the exhibition held at the Baku Expo Center. The exhibition attended by Azerbaijan, Belarus, France, Israel, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine showcases more than 270 products at the pavilion of the Ministry of Defense Industry. The exhibition is initiated by the Ministry of Defense Industry and supported by the Defense Ministry. The organizer of the exhibition is Caspian Event Organizers (CEO).

The exhibition will end on September 27.