Photo exhibition launched in Baku Metro - PHOTOS

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku Metro and "Kapital Bank" JSC demonstrated the social project in the newly renovated metro crossing of "Ganjlik" station.

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of "Baku Metro" company, Hidayat Mammadov, Head of Public Relations Department, Nizami Pashayev, Spain's Charge d'Affaires in the country Jose Luis Dies, Head of Azerbaijan Photographers Union, Mirnayib Hasanoghlu, photographers Ruslan Mammadov, Nijat Rzayev, Ilkin Kangarli took part in the event.

N. Pashayev said that 1 857 works on the base of 126 requests have been submitted. Jury led by honored art worker Farid Khayruli, selected the works. 92 art works of 32 persons were exhibited.

The exhibition will run up to November 15, 2015.