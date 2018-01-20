People of Azerbaijan are remembering martyrs of January 20 PHOTO REPORT

© Report/Firi Salim

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the cold weather and strong wind today, since the morning hours, thousands of people visit the graves of the martyrs, who gave their lives for the freedom of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and were buried at the Alley of Martyrs.

Report informs, the teachers, pupils and students, children of pre-school education institutions, caregivers, military and medical personnel, as well as people working in other areas laid flowers at the grave of 20 January victims, and read mercy on their souls.

Notably, 28 years have passed since the 20 January, 1990 tragedy in Azerbaijan. 28 years ago, Soviet troops, which were pursued to "Freedom" (Azadlyg) square and other places in Baku, directed their weapons, heavy equipment to unarmed civilians and made the massacres against the Azerbaijani people.