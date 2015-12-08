Another oilmen died in 'Guneshli' rig accident buried - PHOTO

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Fuad Taghiyev, died during 'Guneshli' field fire was buried.

Report informs, deceased buried in Bulbula Settlement cemetery of Baku.

Officials of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), executive power representatives, public members participated in funeral.

F.Taghiyev, 1981, has two underage children. His daughter was born three months ago. His son is 10 years old.

On December 4, at about 17:40 Baku time, as a result of powerful storm, bearing pipeline of high atmosphere pressure underwater gas line was broken in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' field, pipeline damaged and fire occurred. As a result of rescue operations 33 persons saved. Corpse of 1 oil worker handed over to his family. Search of 29 persons continue.