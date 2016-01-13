 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku commemorates dead and missing oilmen of incident at 'Guneshli' oil rig - PHOTO

    Azerbaijani MP, Aydin Mirzazadeh attended action

    MP Aydin Mirzazadeh attended the event

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Oilmen, died and missing as a result of fire in deep sea base No.10 in 'Guneshli' oil rig commemorated in Seaside National Park.

    Report informs, in the event held regarding forty days of died oilmen, Baku residents laid carnations on seaside

    Head of Political analysis and Forecasting Department of Executive Secretary o fNew Azerbaijan Party, MP Aydin Mirzazadeh attended action.

    Notably, on December 4, 2015, as a result of powerful storm, bearing pipeline of high atmosphere pressure underwater gas line was broken in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' field and fire occurred. As a result of rescue operations, 33 persons saved. Corpse of 11 oilmen handed over to their families. Search of 22 persons continues. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi