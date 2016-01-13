Baku commemorates dead and missing oilmen of incident at 'Guneshli' oil rig - PHOTO

MP Aydin Mirzazadeh attended the event

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Oilmen, died and missing as a result of fire in deep sea base No.10 in 'Guneshli' oil rig commemorated in Seaside National Park.

Report informs, in the event held regarding forty days of died oilmen, Baku residents laid carnations on seaside

Head of Political analysis and Forecasting Department of Executive Secretary o fNew Azerbaijan Party, MP Aydin Mirzazadeh attended action.

Notably, on December 4, 2015, as a result of powerful storm, bearing pipeline of high atmosphere pressure underwater gas line was broken in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' field and fire occurred. As a result of rescue operations, 33 persons saved. Corpse of 11 oilmen handed over to their families. Search of 22 persons continues.