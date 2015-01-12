"Occupied" bus stations of Baku city - PHOTOS

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Several taxi and private car drivers are parking at bus stations in Baku every day. And bus drivers are forced to keep the vehicles in the roadway, and it paves the way for creation of crash situations, as well as to impede the free movement of pedestrians, parking of other bus drivers. Such cases occur in many roads and streets of the capital.

It also should be noted that, in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offences the car driver should be charged in sum of 40 AZN for parking at bus stations.