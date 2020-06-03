Top

New York: Floyd protestors loot luxury stores

Notable luxury retailers, phone shops, and supermarkets in New York City were looted amid the widespread protests triggered by the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd.

Looters smashed windows and broke into Apple, Chanel, Nike, Adidas, and other high-end brand stores, grabbing merchandise worth one hundred thousand dollars.

Videos and photos posted on social media showed that while demonstrators protested peacefully around most areas of the city, there were several lootings.

Although State Governor Andrew Cuomo, declared a curfew in the city from 10:00 pm to 05:00 am, the protesters ignored it. As a result, clashes between police and protesters continued until the morning.

