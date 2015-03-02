Narin Gala fortress of old Tbilisi - PHOTOS

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Narin Gala Complex in Tbilisi was built for defensive purposes. Although the exact time of the construction of the fortress is unknown, but in historical sources of the IV century there is a mention about this tower. Many centuries ago the monument called "Shuris Tsikhe".

After the Mongol conquest of the fortress was renamed and it became known as the Narin Gala (Small Fortress). The architectural complex is surrounded by walls. There were located ammunition, treasury and various household objects.

The fortress is situated on a hilltop. Some parts of it are destroyed by an earthquake in 1827.

Georgians call this fortress Narikala.

Report News Agency presents a photo report from this historical monument located in Georgia.