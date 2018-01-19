 Top
    Mysterious snow scenes in Lerik - PHOTO REPORT

    Snow depths makes 25-30 cm on mountains© Report

    Lerik. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Lerik district distinguishes with its beauty in all the seasons of year.

    Snow starting on January 13, turned the district into a fascinating and mysterious place of the region.

    Snowy peaks reflect splendor of the long-livers' region with their proud bearing. Rivers flowing through mountain slopes animate calm pace of life.

    Snow depths makes 25-30 cm on mountains, 10-15 on the regional center.

    Report News Agency presents a photo report from the district. 

