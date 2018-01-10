Mountains where alpinists went missing - PHOTO REPORT

© Report/Firi Salim

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ A group of journalists visited the mountain area where search for missing alpinists have been going on. The visit was organized with support of the Ministry of Emergency Situation (MES) on January 9.

Report employee informs, the journalists observed the area by helicopter.

The operation meeting was held in the staff office established in the area. The deputy minister of emergency situations Lieutenant General, Faig Taghizade, deputy minister of ecology and natural resources Firdovsi Tagizade, skiing rescue police of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Austria Adolf Herrer and other people heading the staff office participated in the meeting.

Notably, three members of Gilavar air and extreme sports club (Babur Huseynov, Namin Bunyatov and Farida Jabrayilzade) who departed to Khinalig village in the direction of Tufandagh on December 23 did not return and the communication broke down with them.

On December 27, Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), State Border Service have engaged helicopter to start search operations.