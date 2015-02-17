Modern image of ancient city of Caucasus - PHOTOS

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ The park named after Heydar Aliyev was established near the Azerbaijani Embassy in one of the historical regions of the city, Abanotubani in 2004.

Park is surrounded by an elegant wrought fence. The mysterious tinted lights and masterfully crafted view should be highlighted. Most parts of the park remind the walls of Baku. Limestone was used for the clear and beautiful imagery at nights. The significant element is the fountain that looks like a legendary carpet "Sheikh Safi" kept in the London museum.

"Bridge of peace" which has become an example of modern architecture in the city, was built in the territory near the park named after Heydar Aliyev. In recent years, one of the most far-reaching projects of the Georgian capital is 156-metre glass bridge built on the banks of the Kura river on the base of Italian project in 2010. The bridge is designed for pedestrians. As the bridge combines the historical part of the city with the new one, it symbolically connects the different periods of history. It seems like you step from past to future. The bridge has very attractive appearance. One can easily see it even from far away.

Report News Agency presents photo report from the ancient city of Caucasus.