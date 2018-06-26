 Top
    Military aircrafts on Baku sky - PHOTO REPORT

    Aircrafts belonging to “Turkish Stars” aviation group conducted exemplary flights on Baku bay

    Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the parade held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Army, aircrafts of Air Force have conducted flights over Baku. Military aircrafts and helicopters have carried out complicated airshow.

    In addition, aircrafts belonging to the “Turkish stars ”aviation group of Turkish Air Force held exemplary flights on Baku bay. Two F-16 and 8 F-5 aircrafts belonging to "Solo Turk" and "Turkish Stars" aviation groups participated in exemplary flights.

    "Report" presents a photo report prepared from the parade and exemplary flights of the aircrafts belonging to the "Turkish Stars" aviation group.

    Notably, 8 F-5 aircrafts belonging to the “Turkish Stars” aviation group of Turkish Air Force arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the festive events to be held on the occasion of 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Army. 

