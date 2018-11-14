 Top
    MENR officials arrive at Caspian Ecology exhibition by electric cars

    © Report/ Elchin Murad

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Responsible persons of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources arrived for the 9th Azerbaijan International Environmental Exhibition by environmentally friendly Hyundai IONIG electric vehicle.

    Report informs that the goal was to promote the use of innovative methods in the protection of the environment, gradual refusal of vehicles polluting the atmosphere and minimize environmental pollution.

