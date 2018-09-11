Memorial 9/11 in New York - PHOTO

© Report

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today marks the 17th anniversary since September 11 attacks in the United States that claimed almost 3,000 lives.

On September 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, which collapsed.

New York will today host the memorial events on the 17th anniversary of the tragedy. Hundreds of survivals and relatives of the victims will gather at the Ground Zero square where the Twin Towers once located. Two rays of light will be projected into the sky in memory of those who died in that terrorist attack

Report presents a footage from the place where the towers of the World Trade Center once stood and now the September 11 national memorial is located.

The memorial of the US Israeli architect Michael Arad completed in 2008 represents two large pools located where the twin towers once stood and reflecting the contours of their foundations. The waterfalls flow down the walls of the foundations as a symbol of grief and endless tears for those who died. The names of all victims of the terrorist attacks are engraved in bronze on the marble plates on the sides.

Even now, 17 years after the tragedy, a third part of remnants remains unidentified. Only five people have been idenfitied over the past five years. Totally 1,642 of those killed in the attacks have been identified.

People from more than 90 countries have been killed in the attack. The oldest victim was 85 and the youngest was a two-year-old toddler.