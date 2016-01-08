​Melting snow in the mountains causes mudflow in the northern region - PHOTO

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ As the snow is melting in the northern region of Azerbaijan, the water level rises in the rivers, what in turn leads to flooding and increases the risk of landslides.

The probability of flooding and mudflows mostly concern the residents living in the vicinity of mountain rivers.

Report informs, according to the chief engineer of Gakh management of irrigation systems Nazir Mustafayev, precautionary measures to prevent threats of mudflows and floods are being taken:

According to experts, carrying out clamping work along rivers reduces the risk of floods and landslides, as well as contributes to the accumulation of sufficient base of water resources for irrigation acreage.