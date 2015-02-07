Meet the master spent 40 years of his life to watches - VIDEO

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Watchmaker Haji Fataliyev began to engage in this craft in his 16 years. For more than 40 years Haji Fataliyev works with watches and clocks. As he says to Report, there is no clock that he couldn't repair.

Above the door of his workshop hangs a sign "Repair of stopped watches".

Watchmaker is familiar with all the secrets of watch-making. His greatest desire is to expand the workshop, where he repairs the clocks. He also would like to give all the secrets of this beautiful craft to next generation.

Although he can't realize this desire yet.