Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup - PHOTO

Champions League winner Liverpool faced Chelsea, the Europa League winner, in a fight for UEFA Super Cup, Report informs citing UEFA.

After an enthralling contest that finished at 2-2 after extra time, it was Liverpool that prevailed 5-4 on spot kicks.

Sadio Mané added a Super Cup goal to his CV three minutes after the break. Frank Lampard’s side did go in front from a similar, if less acute, position on 36 minutes, Olivier Giroud meeting Christian Pulišić’s through ball with a first-time finish into the bottom corner. And the last goal was scored by Jorginho.