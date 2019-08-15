 Top

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup - PHOTO

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup - PHOTO

Champions League winner Liverpool faced Chelsea, the Europa League winner, in a fight for UEFA Super Cup, Report informs citing UEFA.

After an enthralling contest that finished at 2-2 after extra time, it was Liverpool that prevailed 5-4 on spot kicks.

Sadio Mané added a Super Cup goal to his CV three minutes after the break. Frank Lampard’s side did go in front from a similar, if less acute, position on 36 minutes, Olivier Giroud meeting Christian Pulišić’s through ball with a first-time finish into the bottom corner. And the last goal was scored by Jorginho. 

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi