Last days of the Maidan tent town - PHOTOS

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ In November 2013, Ukraine has started many months massive protest in the center of Kiev in response to the suspension of Mykola Azarov's government the preparation for the signing of an association agreement between Ukraine and the European Union and supported by the population performances in other cities of Ukraine. The reasons for such large-scale protests called a social injustice, an enormous polarization of revenues and standard of living of the Ukrainian population and rampant corruption. On February 21, 2014 after talks between President Viktor Yanukovych and the opposition under the mediation of representatives of the European Union and Russia, was signed an agreement on the settlement of the political crisis in Ukraine. The same day, Yanukovych left the Ukrainian capital. On February 27, Verkhovna Rada has appointed Arseniy Yatseniuk as acting Prime Minister of Ukraine, a new government was formed. The new Ukrainian government has received recognition from the European Union and the United States of America.

Report presents photo report from the Maidan, where celebrated the Day of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes - the day of feat celebration of Revolution for dignity in Ukraine (November 2013 - February 2014). Notably, a few days ago, the last tents on the Maidan were dismantled.