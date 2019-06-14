"Last bell" in Baku - PHOTOREPORT

Today, the academic year has ended in all the educational institutions of Azerbaijan and the "Last Bell" has rang.

Report informs that according to the decree signed by Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the “Last Bell" events were held in the yard of the schools.

Notably, 113 815 pupils finish IX grades of general education schools of the country this year, while 80 514 are graduated from XI grades and 674 pupils finish XII classes - of remote (evening) schools.

28,993 pupils finish IX grades of the general education schools under Baku City Education Department, while 19,786 people graduate from XI grades, and 45,616 pupils finish the I grade.

Report presents a photo report from the "Last Bell" in secondary school No 7 named after Mammad Rahim in Baku.