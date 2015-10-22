 Top
    Landslide occurred again in front of Baku International Bus Station - VIDEO

    Currently, the walls of the bus station complex are strengthened with iron constructions

    Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ New landslide occurred in front of the northern entrance to Baku International Bus Station. Report informs, as a result of the landslide cracks occurred in the asphalt of main road Baku-Sumgayit at the entrance to Baku. Works are done to strengthen the area with the assistance of heavy equipment. Road to the highway sank to a depth of 1 meter.

    Currently, the walls of the bus station complex are strengthened with iron constructions to prevent damage to the building.

    https://youtu.be/OoUm9khCLSU

