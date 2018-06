Gusar. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Landslide activated in Gusar district of Azerbaijan.

Report's correspondent in Gusar informs, landslide was recorded in Urva settlement.

Notably, as a result of landslide 200-meter ravine formed in the village. Residents of 15 houses of 16 have been evacuated from the landslide area. New homes being built for relocated families.

Report presents a photo report from the landslide area.