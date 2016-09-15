Day of Knowledge of children without parents - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ On the Day of Knowledge, opening ceremony has been held of the overhauled general secondary boarding school No.2 for the children deprived of parental care under the Ministry of Education.

Report informs, Chief of Education Ministry De-institutionalization and Children Protection Department Malahat Hajiyeva, Director of the boarding school Dilara Mashadiyeva, teaching staff as well as guardians of some of the children attended the ceremony.

Currently, 160 children study at the school. Ten of them are first grade students.