Italian L'Aquila: 8 years after devastating earthquake - PHOTO REPORT

Italy, L'Aquila. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ 8 years ago, on April 6, an earthquake occurred in the central part of the Apennines, with a magnitude of 6.3, waking up the sleeping residents of the small town of L'Aquila, administrative center of the Italian province of Abruzzo.

The earthquake itself is strong, despite it usually does not cause a serious damage to modern buildings, but as historical buildings locate in many Italian cities, L'Aquila has been inflicted heavy damage. Many historical buildings were completely or partially destroyed, or fell into disrepair. Such buildings as cathedral and prefecture, as well as other historical and old buildings were destroyed. As a result of the disaster nearly 300 people were killed.

Today L'Aquila continues to recover after the disaster impact that occurred 8 years ago.

Report News Agency presents a photo report from the restored city of L'Aquila.

Today, many buildings after the deadliest earthquake are rebuilt again, the residents resumed a normal existence, however, it is difficult to raze those tragic minutes from memory which claimed more than 300 lives. The city is small, therefore, each of the victims were relatives, friends, colleagues of each other.

The country's authorities carried out a great job to eliminate all consequences of the disaster, the remaining few damaged buildings are being restored.

Despite this, the city is located in a seismically active area and an earthquake can occur at any time. So, in L'Aquila every day occur small tremors, most of which are not felt.

Photo: Samira Gasimova