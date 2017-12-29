Istanbul metrobuses display video clip about Baku

© Report

Istanbul. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ A video clip about capital of Azerbaijan is playing in metro buses of Istanbul, Turkey.

Turkey bureau of Report News Agency informs, video features individuality of Icheri Sheher, Maiden Tower, Shirvanshah’s Palace, Nizami Street, Caspian Sea, Alley of Martyrs, Flame Towers, etc.

Additionally, a video clip with a 10-minute interval contains information about Azerbaijani cuisine, which similar to Turkish cuisine.

Notably, the metrobus line in Istanbul starts from Beylikdüzü station and ends at Söğütlüçeşme station, with 44 stops. There are two monitors in each wagon that give information on stops and about Istanbul.

In general, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality always presents a video about world capitals.