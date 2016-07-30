International BIAS 2016 air show starts in Bucharest - PHOTO REPORT

Bucharest. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baneasa International Airport in Bucharest named after Aurel Vlaicu plays host to International BIAS 2016 air show. The Eastern Europe Bureau of Report informs that the event, which is held for the 8th time this year brought together 9 countries, including Romania - the United States, Spain, Ukraine, Greece, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Austria and Lithuania.

250 pilots are demonstrating their skills with more than 100 civil and military aircraft. F-15, "Eagle", F-18, "Hornet", Su-25, Su-27, Su-31, MiG-21, C-130, L-159, ALCA, Yak-52, Mirage 2000 and Saab 39 Gripen type aircraft and helicopters are performing show flights.

The organizers have also opened a special aviation exhibition for the viewers. The exhibition features old and non-used military and civil jets. The air show will last up to 21:00 Baku time.