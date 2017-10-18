Instructor Elshan Bakhtiyarov: European bison will be brought to Safari Park Shamakhi - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO

© Report

Shamakhi. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with instructor of Safari Park in Shamakhi district, Elshan Bakhtiyarov:

- Has "Safari Park" been opened yet? Will right of access be for a fee?

- Seasonal works are being completed in the park. In the near future Safari Park Shamakhi will be opened for local people and tourists. Of course, tours will be organized on the territory of the park and they will be realized on a fee basis. Generally, Safari Park is widely spread in the world as a type of ecotourism. The first such park was created in Africa. The word Safari means traveling and walking.

- Is the staff of Safari Park fully formed? What is the main requirement for employees?

- The staff of Safari Park Shamakhi has been fully formed. Some time ago, vacancies was announced by the park management to form it. Compliant workers have been selected among those who applied for a job here. During recruitment local residents were preferred. Requirements included knowledge of nature, local weather and land relief. In addition, workers should be friendly, be able to inform tourists about park and animals during the tours, and insure safety of tourists and animals.

Instructor of Safari Park Shamakhi district Elshan Bakhtiyarov

- How can Safari Park contribute to development of tourism in Azerbaijan?

- Generally, Safari Park has been created in Azerbaijan for adaptation of wild population to the nature of Azerbaijan on scientific basis. We believe that we will support the development of tourism in the country while implementing this goal. Today there is such an expression in the world: Safari tourism. There are favorable conditions in our country to develop Safari tourism, which is already known as a kind of tourism. Naturally, developing this type of tourism in Azerbaijan will bring tourists in Azerbaijan. This can make a great contribution to the development of tourism in country.

- Do you plan to bring any animals to Safari Park Shamakhi in near future?

- Many animals are dying out today in the world. Today, many countries, reservations and parks are created for adaptation of endangered animals from wild populations to nature. This trend is also being implemented in Azerbaijan. We are planning to bring different animals to the Safari Park stepwise. European bison spread in Central Europe forests and western European parts of Russia will soon be brought to the park. This animal species raised in 25 countries, including the United States and Canada. Moreover, Prioksko-Terrasny reserve more successfully raising this type of animal. New flocks of wild bison created in Bialowieza Forest, Carpathians and Caucasus.

- What are the works done in terms of animal safety?

- The safety is the basis of our activities. Here's a special action plan to protect animals from people, weather, animal attacks, infections and external influences. Today, we have put all our efforts and abilities in this direction. The main risk for animals here are external effects and infectious diseases. Therefore, a 52-kilometer-long fence built on reinforced concrete columns in line with international standards to protect animals. There are also numerous natural shelters in the park, which are for cold weather, wind and rainfall.

- What works are being done to create an ecological reserve for wild animals?

480 hectares of land within the boundaries of 620 hectares of land in the mountain-forest area were fenced in accordance with international standards. 420 heads of noble deer, lan and muflon genetically valuable animal brought into a specially protected area from three types of farms from Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary.

As a result of the selection and veterinary measures, the number of these animals has increased almost twice. There are currently 790 animals in the park, including 260 heads of noble deer, 250 muffles and 280 heads of deer type lan.