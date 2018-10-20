How do Jojuq Marjanli residents live? - PHOTO - VIDEO REPORT

© Report

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Jojuq Marjanli village was occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1993. During the Horadiz operation carried in 1994 Jojuq Marjanli village of Jabrayil was liberated together with more than 20 settlements of Fuzuli. However, the return of village residents was impossible since Lalatepe upland was still under Armenian control. In April 2016 Azerbaijani army liberated Lalatepe from Armenian occupation as a result of successful counteroffensive and this made the safe living of people in the village possible. Therefore, profound restoration works were carried in the liberated areas for the return of civilians to their native lands.

50 families returned to Jojuq Marjanli at the initial stage and 70 families at the second stage. In general, it is also planned to settle 30 families of IDPs in the village that accounts for 1428 residents.

But how do these people live in the newly established Jojuq Marjanli village?

