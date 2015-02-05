Have you ever tasted Guba baklava? - PHOTOS

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Guba region has its own sweets, which became a symbols of this region so far years. Report has interviewed baklava master Rustam Hasanov. He says, his father engaged in this profession for many years. Rustam and his brothers also engaged in this.

Baklava is traditionally made by filling between the layers of dough with walnuts, hazelnuts, and sharbat (sugar mixed in water) or a special preparation which used in Guba region.

According to the master, taste of baklava changes due to the mood of the master and his love to his work. Because the process of making baklava is very long and hard: "In the summer because of the hot weather and the heat of the furnace, where he is preparing baklava, young or prefers to stay away from this process, or limited by the fact that the sample baklava taste."

The process begins with the preparation of baklava rolling thin layers of dough, known as "rishda." On a tray laid out an average of 50 layers, between which is filled nuts. The dough is then carefully cut into pieces in the form of baklava and top smeared with saffron. Baklava then baked at a moderate temperature for 20 minutes. At the last stage of preparation baklava poured hot sherbet.