German traveler walks to Azerbaijan passing 8 countries - PHOTOS

Baku. 19 May. REPORT. AZ / German traveler Niakol Eismann traveled to a number of countries around the world on foot.

Report, he has arrived in Azerbaijan, passing 8 countries. N. Eismann, who is an insurance manager by profession, even quit his job for realization of his old dream. He has passed 5 thousand kilometers: "The hardest and most dangerous was the transport. Road was very noisy. Every time bother machine signals. Sometimes my feet sore, but now all is well."

The traveler said that in order to save money, he prefers to spend the night in a tent: "Despite the economy, each day I spend 6-7 dollars for a meal. Now I am in the southern region of Azerbaijan and is very pleased with the hospitality of the people. They are very friendly. People sometimes invite me to tea or for lunch. Policemen are also friendly. I like these places."

Notably, the foreign traveler is planning to complete his way in Germany, visiting Eastern countries.