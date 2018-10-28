Georgia holds voting for presidential elections - PHOTOREPORT

Tbilisi. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Voting for presidential elections is being held in Georgia.

Report informs that there are 25 registered candidates in the ballot papers.

Experts say the main fight is between three candidates - former Foreign Minister Salome Zurabishvili, a candidate of “Power in in Unity”, Grigol Vashadze and a candidate from the European Georgia Party “David Bakradze”. More than 1100 observers from 58 international organizations are observing the poll. More than 2000 journalists cover the voting process from 125 media outlets.