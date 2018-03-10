 Top
    From congress of Azerbaijani Journalists - PHOTO REPORT

    © Report / Elchin Murad

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ The 7th Congress of the Press Council of Azerbaijan continues its work.

    Report presents photo report prepared by its employee Elcin Murad.

    Notably, about 240 representatives from 166 member organizations of the Press Council participate in congress. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Ali Hasanov spoke at the congress. He read the appeal of President Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the congress. The head of state wished success to the participants of the congress.

