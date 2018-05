Baku. 24 June. The final free ride in the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has ended.

Report informs, Mercedes pilot Valtteri Bottas showed the best result - 1: 42.742.

Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari, 1: 42.837) was the second, and Luis Hemilton (Mercedes, 1: 43.158) – the third.

Notably, decisive final stage of Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start on June 25, at 17:00.