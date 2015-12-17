How the fire in oil wells extinguished - VIDEO

Baku. 17 December.REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) spread videos of works for extinguishing fire occurring as a result of accident in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' oil rig on December 4.

Report was told in the Ministry, fire in gas wells in base will be extinguished in near future.

From December 10, 2 teams from 'Vikhr-5' and 'Vikhr-8' vessels of the Ministry, carrying out fire extinguishing operations in the base, land every day to the base with special firefighting equipments. Groups, landed to the base carry out fire extinguishing works. As a result of efforts of firemen, fire in one of oil wells was extinguished on December 15. Today at about 13:00 Baku time, fire in the second oil well was extinguished, too.