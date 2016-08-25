 Top
    Fighting Turkish army and freedom - PHOTO

    After the aviation and artillery strikes by Turkish army and coalition forces, firstly Turkmen warriors entered Cerablus

    Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ During operations conducted by Turkish army, along with coalition forces to clear Cerablus region in northern Syria from ISIS militants Sultan Murad Tughayi firstly entered the region.

    Report informs citing the Haberturk, military force consisting of Turkmens fighting against terrorists within Free Syrian Army.

    After the aviation and artillery strikes by Turkish army and coalition forces, firstly Sultan Murad Tughayi's warriors entered Cerablus.

    First footage taken from battles for the liberation of Cerablus from terrorists. Those with a blue ribbon are Turkmens, the Arabs are with red ribbons.

