Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag have defeated PAOK (Greece) 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League group stage match in Baku.

Report informs, the Horsemen’s first goal came by Dani Quintana in the 56th minute.

FC Qarabag’s late second goal by Rahid Amirguliyev in the 87th minute left no hope to PAOK for comeback.

Report presents a photo report from the match.