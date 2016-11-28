Autumn program of Baku State Circus - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The fall program of Baku State Circus entitled ‘ntercircus-3 ended.

Report informs, internationally prominent masters of circus from Chile, Russia, Italy, Belarus, Guatemala and Ukraine have participated in the program; numerous circus acts were shown.

Numerous acts, including unusual illusion, air gymnasts, zhangler, transformation, clown and others were demonstrated to the audience in new fall program. Interesting acts with pony, bull, camel, tiger and other trained animals were presented to the audience.

Notably, two performances of our compatriots - act of acrobats team led by people’s artist of Russia Rafig Aliyev and Spanish attraction of trainer Alakbar Nasirov were also demonstrated.