 Top
    Close photo mode

    Autumn program of Baku State Circus - PHOTO REPORT

    Pony, bull, camel, tiger and other trained animals performed the acts

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The fall program of Baku State Circus entitled ‘ntercircus-3 ended.

    Report informs, internationally prominent masters of circus from Chile, Russia, Italy, Belarus, Guatemala and Ukraine have participated in the program; numerous circus acts were shown.

    Numerous acts, including unusual illusion, air gymnasts, zhangler, transformation, clown and others were demonstrated to the audience in new fall program. Interesting acts with pony, bull, camel, tiger and other trained animals were presented to the audience.

    Notably, two performances of our compatriots - act of acrobats team led by people’s artist of Russia Rafig Aliyev and Spanish attraction of trainer Alakbar Nasirov were also demonstrated. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi