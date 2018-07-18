 Top
    Exam excitement in Baku - PHOTOREPORT

    Correspondent of Report closely watched the exam progress in secondary school No. 5© Report/Elçin Murad

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the State Examination Center (SEC) has held entrance examinations to higher education institutions for the 2018/2019 academic on I and IV specialty groups.

    Correspondent of Report has closely watched the examination in the secondary school No. 5 located in Nasimi district. 137 out of 138 registered applicants participated in the exam. 10 supervisor-teachers were involved in the administration of the exam. We present you a photo report reflecting the excitement of applicants as well as parents waiting for them.

    Notably, today exams will be held in 11 cities - Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Shaki, Barda, Goychay, Shirvan, Lankaran and Khachmaz - in total 49 buildings.

    After processing of the applicants' response cards, the results and the graphic representation of the each answer card of applicant will be posted on SEC website of  3-4 days after the exam.

