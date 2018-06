Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Men's road bike racing was held in "Baku 2015" the First European Games.

Report informs cyclists rode on the streets of the city center, including the Old City.

In the end, the Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez Gil won the race.

Ukrainian Andrey Grivko took second, Czech Petr Vakok third place. Azerbaijan was represented by 2 athletes in the race.

Report presents photo report from the race in Old City of the capital.