Europa League: FC Gabala lost playoff chances - VIDEO - PHOTO REPORT

4 November, 2016 10:25

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ FC Gabala lost 4th round match of Europa League group stage against Saint Etienne (France) despite scoring first, Report informs. Europa League. Group stage. Group C Gabala – Saint Etienne 1:2 (1:1) Goals: Gurbanov, 40 (1:0); Tannane, 45 (1:1); Beric, 54 (1:2).