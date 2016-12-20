Eurasia Tunnel opens to connect Asia and Europe - PHOTO

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Eurasia Tunnel, connecting the Asian and European continents underneath the Marmara seabed, is being opened with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and many other foreign guests in attendance.

The inauguration ceremony started today at 3:30 p.m. today.

Azerbaijani delegation is also expected to attend the ceremony.

The tunnel is to provide a practical solution to Istanbul's traffic problem, will cut the travel time between the two sides of Istanbul to just 15 minutes.

The Eurasia Tunnel, which will significantly reduce the travel time between Istanbul's Kazlıçeşme on the European side and Göztepe on the Asian side, was planned in connection with the three existing bridges crossing the Bosporus strait.