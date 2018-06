Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ As in a number of mosques of the world, Eid al-Adha prayer has been offered in Baku, too.

Report presents photo report from 'Xanım Fatimeyi-Zəhra' mosque in Yeni Guneshli settlement, Baku.

Notably, the Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha.

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, two days - September 12 and 13 are non-working days due to the holiday.