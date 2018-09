© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Eid al-Adha prayer was performed in all mosques of Azerbaijan.

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB) Allahshukur Pashazadeh joined the prayer in Tezepir mosque, Report informs.

The CMB Chairman congratulated all Muslims, including Azerbaijani people on Eidh al- Adha holiday.

In connection with Eid al-Adha (Sacrifice Feast), August 22-23 are non-working days.