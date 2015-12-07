Azerbaijan commemorates died and missing people in 'Guneshli' oil rig - PHOTO

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Died and missing persons during fire in 10th deep sea base of 'Guneshli' field honored at the National Seaside Park.

Report informs, carnations laid on coast in the action organized by a group of youth. Event will last till 00:00 Baku time today.

On December 4, at about 17:40 Baku time, as a result of powerful storm, bearing pipeline of high atmosphere pressure underwater gas line was broken in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' field, pipeline damaged and fire occurred. As a result of rescue operations 33 persons saved. Corpse of 1 oil worker handed over to his family. Search of 29 persons continue.