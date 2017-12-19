Depot of subway trains in Baku - PHOTO REPORT

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Narimanov" electric warehouse of Baku Metro can be called "the house of the subway carriages". If you do not take into account the 4-hour break, it's the place where all the trains are resting, examined and treated all day long. Every time passengers hear the words "Train is going to depot", they are disappointed.

However, as passengers themselves, trains also need to "rest" and go to service. Thus, employees of Repot visited "Narimanov" electric warehouse and tried to discover the mysterious area of Baku Metro. When the Baku Metro was put into operation on November 6, 1967, the number of wagons was about 50, and now there are 280 wagons in the subway. The mechanic and machinist assistant at least once a month enrich their knowledge and skills by using a wagon trainer under the supervision of the instructor machinist.

One of the major innovations in the warehouse is a basic repair shop meeting modern requirements. Technical inspection and repair norms include 3-phase technical service and current maintenance, as well as medium repair.

One of the most successful projects of the last few years is the construction of the appropriate route for the postrepair checkout in Narimanov electrical warehouse.

One of the most important events for the history of underground steel highways in Baku is the commissioning of the first multifunctional diagnostic complex of the metropolitan infrastructure.

Changing attitude to work has played a decisive role in creating a solid foundation in the team.

Comprehensive conditions have been created for the recruiting of metro workers in the territory of the depot. It is free of charge to park here. The sports grounds in the Narimanov depot, as well as the health center, are the favorite places for employees to be. There is a Russian and Finnish baths, a swimming pool with a special control and gym.