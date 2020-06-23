​Coronavirus situation in Germany deteriorating - VIDEO

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/0b2006767f7653df36d06b446fc644d8/8b335652-bdd5-473e-923a-047586d03023_292.jpg

The easing of quarantine restrictions in Germany has led to an increase in new infections.

There are 6,000 active COVID-19 cases in the country, Robert Koch Institute told Report’s local bureau. The situation is more critical in North Rhine-Westphalia, densely populated by Azerbaijanis, and reports more than 2,500 active cases.

According to figures released by the Robert Koch Institute, based on a 7-day average, Germany’s infection rates have risen to 2.03, the Institute said. To keep the pandemic under control, Germany needs the reproduction rate to drop below one. The rate, published by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health means that out of 100 people who contract the virus, a further 288 people will get infected.

According to experts, the rising number of cases is because people do not use masks, follow hygiene rules, or maintain social distance in public transport, and parks in large cities.

A high 7-day incidence rate was observed in the towns of Guetersloh and Warendorf, North Rhine-Westphalia. Further outbreaks emerged in the cities of Magdeburg, and the Berlin district of Neukoelln, RKI said.

Moreover, the increasing infections at German meat processing firm Toennies revealed that such enterprises fail to take measures against coronavirus.

In total, Germany has reported 192,119 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,969 related deaths.