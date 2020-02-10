Classes bearing names of martyrs - PHOTO

© Report / Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/8c358de4b52ca3abd83cd91263bb0283/9c1e5115-d14b-4e62-814a-36728e2eb5dd_292.jpg

A school in a Baku settlement is perpetuating the memory of martyrs.

School № 72, named after Fikrat Taghiyev located in Bakikhanov settlement of Sabunchu district, gave names of the Karabakh martyrs to its seventh forms. Four of them are commemorating the April martyrs.

We present a photo report prepared from those classes:

Memorial plaques engraved on the doors of classrooms show that class 7A was named after Vugar Suleymanov, 7B after Jabbarkhan Hajiaghayev, 7C bears the name of Raguf Orujov, 7 CH of Rasim Mammadov. All of the mentioned figures were martyred in April battles.

Director of the school, Lyceum Fargana Abbasova said that the secondary schools consistently work to educate the students in the military and patriotic spirit and to perpetuate the memory of our martyrs.

The director said that giving the names of the martyrs to the classes was a great responsibility for the pupils, who need to be successful in their education and be patriotic to justify their confidence.

Abbasova expressed confidence that the students would justify the trust shown to them.

Pupils of the classes bearing the names of the martyrs also shared their impressions.