Cemetery for famous personalities: Shakhandan - PHOTO REPORT

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Shakhandan is a cemetery in Shamakhi, where prominent figures were buried. One of its historical signs is a tomb here. The tomb was built using hewn stone slab. The top part of eight-pointed tomb is in the form of a dome. There are two graves inside and no epitaph. The inside area is 5x5 meters, and the height 8 meters. It has one entrance door.

There is no accurate information to whom the graves belong. According to researcher Salman Mumtaz, Nasimi had a brother named Shakhandan. The fifteenth-century great Azerbaijani thinker, Imadaddin Nasimi's brother Shakhandan (Shahkhandan, Shah-i khandan) was buried here and the cemetery was named after him. On this basis, the prominent researcher stated that Nasimi was born in Shamakhi. However, historical sources do not confirm Nasimi's birth in Shamakhi.

Other sources say that Seyid Azim Shirvani's brother was buried here.

Grave of prominent poet Seyid Azim Shirvani also locates in the Shakhandan cemetery. He made his will to be buried here.

Photo: Orkhan Azim