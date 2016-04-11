Cairo Museum: A journey to 4000 years ago - PHOTOS

Cairo. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Cairo Egyptian Museum is easy to find. It is located in the heart of Tahrir Square, which has become known to the whole world after the events of 2011. The museum building was severely damaged after the raids of the marauders, but citizens of Cairo were able to repulsed the attack of aggressive protesters and restore many of the stolen artifacts.

Report's correspondent presents a photo essay of this museum with exhibits of one of the oldest civilizations of mankind.

Building of Cairo Museum with coral color is noticeably different from the rest of the gray and faded buildings of Cairo.But the most important thing is what is stored inside. It takes visitor back to 4 thousand years ago, when Pharaoh Narmer united the north and south of Egypt in a single state. This is also a statue of Thutmose, Pharaoh Menkaure and the statue of the pharaoh Khafre, imprinted in the human posture, as if asking for alms, statue-Nubian pharaoh suffered elephantiasis, when the feet swell to enormous proportions and cause severe pain.Miniature of statue of Pharaoh Khufu and Queen Hatshepsut, which, according to the guide suffering "inferiority complex." are no less interesting.So, to capture its power and equality with other kings of Egypt, she told all her sculptors to form her sculpt statues as men, and even with the same attribute of the Pharaohs - beard. She even ordered to carve the figure in the form of a sphinx, as she wanted from a single block of marble. descendants to remember her as influential wife of Pharaoh.

Speaking of the pharaohs, if you see Pharaoh with arms crossed on his chest, you know that it is a sculpture of dead pharaoh, if Pharaoh stands with one foot forward, it means pharaoh is ready to take decisive action. And if you see the sarcophagus of the pharaoh with erased on it the name of Pharaoh, you know that this pharaoh was cursed by priests for according to ancient Egyptians refusing to worship the god Ra, and began to worship another god of the sun - Aton. This is the worst curse of the times, because when there is no name soul will find no repose.

The single most important exhibit Cairo museum is the gold death mask of Tutankhamun, weighing 12 kilograms.

Construction of a new, modern building, the Cairo Museum near the pyramids of Giza. The old building is no longer able to accommodate all the artifacts discovered or returned to Egypt, and in the cellars cannot store exhibits for a long time.