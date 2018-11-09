 Top
    Buildings wrapped in flags all around Baku

    Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is marking the State Flag Day today.

    Report informs that in line with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 17, 2009, Azerbaijan marks November 9 as the State Flag Day.

    Like in all regions of Azerbaijan, the patriotic spirit is felt among residents of capital Baku.

    In most part of the capital city, the flags are waved from the balconies of residential high-rises and the windows of higher education facilities. 

